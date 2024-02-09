BioAsia 2024 to feature MSME pavilion 

February 09, 2024 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Life sciences and health tech forum BioAsia has announced a partnership with Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) for the 21st edition of the event scheduled from February 26-28 in Hyderabad. It is in line with the Government’s vision to promote growth and development of small and medium-sized enterprises, which have a crucial role in the country’s life sciences industry.

At BioAsia 2024, there will be a dedicated MSME pavilion showcasing enterprises and serving as a window for the participants to forge partnerships as well as expand business. The cost of participation for MSMEs is being subsidised up to 100% through the Procurement and Market Support (PMS) – Market Access Initiatives of Development and Facilitation Office (DFO), BioAsia organisers said on Wednesday in a release.

Stating that the new government in Telangana is for fostering growth of MSMEs, Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu said the collaboration was expected to contribute to enhanced technical acumen, bolstering infrastructure and optimise the utilisation of shared resources.

“Through our engagement and involvement in BioAsia 2024, we anticipate MSME stakeholders to derive substantial advantages from the prominence [of the event] within the global healthcare industries,” said D. Chandra Sekhar, Additional Development Commissioner, DFO, Hyderabad.

