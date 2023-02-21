Bio-enriched organic manure launched in Siddipet

February 21, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Minister T. Harish Rao called upon farmers to protect soil health, which is critical for maintaining human health. Addressing a gathering after launching Carbonlites, a bio-enriched organic manure, at the market yard here on Tuesday, Mr. Harish Rao said one should change as Bhu Mitra (friend to the land) and use organic fertilizers to protect soil health. He warned that any excess use of chemicals would lead to health problems, including cancer.

“Producing Carbonlites is the success of the 40,000 town people who are segregating wet and dry garbage at the source and have made it easy to transform it into organic manure. Every day, we are getting 27 lakh metric tonnes of wet garbage and 4 lakh metric tonnes of dry garbage. While wet garbage is being turned into organic manure, dry garbage is being recycled and single use plastic is being sold,” said the Minister.

The product was launched with Siddipet brand name and a 40-kg bag was offered for ₹300, half the cost of actual price of ₹600.

Carbonlites is a product of an energy company based in Bengaluru which is instrumental in producing bio-enriched organic manure and has set up a biogas plant that produces CNG with wet garbage being generated in the district headquarters town.

Earlier in the day, the Minister laid foundation stone for ring-main pipeline works at an estimated cost of ₹32 crore covering about 18-km ring line.

He said that the ring mian pipeline being laid around the district headquarters would meet the drinking water requirements of the town. “As on today, the people of Siddipet needed 25 million litres per day (MLD) but it would increase to 42 MLD by 2040 and 50 MLD by 2065. This is being laid keeping future requirements in mind and water is being supplied from Lower Manair Dam and Mallannasagar,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

Informing that the underground drainage (UGD) system was completed at a cost of ₹300 crore, the Minister said all facilities are being created in the town. Stating that ₹1 crore has been sanctioned for the development of Kallakunta colony, he informed a 100-bed hospital in the town would be ready by June.