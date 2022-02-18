Bill Gates to speak at BioAsia on Feb.24

February 18, 2022 19:50 IST

Executive chairman of Johnson & Johnson, CEO of Medtronic scheduled to address event on Feb.25

The 19th edition of BioAsia will feature conversations with prominent global leaders, including Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-chair Bill Gates.

Mr.Gates will be speaking on the road ahead for life science and healthcare industries at a fireside chat with Telangana Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao on February 24.

Other prominent speakers scheduled to address BioAsia are executive chairman of Johnson & Johnson Alex Gorsky and chairman and CEO of Medtronic Geoff Martha. They will be speaking on February 25.

Mr.Gorsky will share his perspectives around topics of importance for the life sciences industry such as the impact of the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, innovation ecosystem and startups, role of new technologies within healthcare such as AI, ML and Deep Learning.

Mr. Martha will speak on the global trends in medtech sector, including the role India and Asia can play in the efforts to accelerate growth of the sector, the organisers said in a release on Friday.