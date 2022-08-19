‘Bilkis Bano convicts released against Central guidelines’

This is against law and humanity, says MLC Kavitha

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 18, 2022 22:40 IST

K. Kavitha | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC K. Kavitha expressed serious objection over the release of Bilkis Bano case convicts, stating that it was against the guidelines issued by the Union government.

Ms Kavitha said that the “decision to release the culprits of heinous crimes like rape and murder on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day has tarnished the divinity of the day.”

“This has taken place despite the fact that the Central government has sent guidelines that explicitly mentioned that rapists and prisoners with life sentences should not be pardoned. The BJP government in Gujarat has displayed insensitivity by releasing the rapists of the then five-month pregnant Bilkis Bano and the murder of her 3-year-old child. This is not only against the law, but stands against humanity. Being a woman I can feel the pain and fear experienced by Bilkis Bano,” she said.

Ms. Kavitha said that the welcome shown to the rapists and murderers after getting released from jail by some people who follow a certain ideology is a slap on the face of a just society. It is imperative to stop this extremely dangerous tradition before it takes the form of a legacy.

“This shameful decision must be withdrawn immediately so that citizens don’t lose their faith in law and ensure there are no more cases like the Nirbhaya case and no lady has to go through what Bilkis Bano suffered. I request the Supreme Court to intervene in this case and take immediate action,” she said.

