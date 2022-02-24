Biker hits bus and dies, while it catches fire at Achampet

A TSRTC bus caught fire after a 36-year-old biker rammed it on the Hyderabad-Srisailam highway near Achampet in Nagarkurnool district on Wednesday evening. The biker, Sai Baba, a farmer from Veltoor village in the district suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

According to police, the accident took place at Chennaram village around 6.15 pm when the bike coming in the opposite direction rammed the State-run bus.

The two-wheeler was dragged under the bus, and caught fire. Soon, the sparks ignited the diesel tank and within no time flames engulfed the bus. All the 38 passengers and the crew travelling in the bus towards Sangareddy escaped unhurt.