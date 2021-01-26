Bike rally in support of Kisan Parade

26 January 2021 21:20 IST

Expressing their solidarity with the Kisan Parade by farmers in New Delhi denouncing the new farm laws, the local cadre of the Left parties, the Congress and several farmers’ organisations took out a bike rally here on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting held in this connection at the Pavilion grounds here, the leaders of the Rythu Sanghams condemned the alleged caning of farmers by the police during the Kisan Parade in Delhi. They demanded that the Centre scrap the three farm laws in toto without any further delay.

