Telangana

Bike rally in support of Kisan Parade

Activists of Left parties and farmer organisations take out a motor cycle parade in support of the Kisan Parade in New Delhi, in Khammam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN
KHAMMAM 26 January 2021 21:20 IST
Updated: 26 January 2021 21:20 IST

Expressing their solidarity with the Kisan Parade by farmers in New Delhi denouncing the new farm laws, the local cadre of the Left parties, the Congress and several farmers’ organisations took out a bike rally here on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting held in this connection at the Pavilion grounds here, the leaders of the Rythu Sanghams condemned the alleged caning of farmers by the police during the Kisan Parade in Delhi. They demanded that the Centre scrap the three farm laws in toto without any further delay.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Telangana
Read more...