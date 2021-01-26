Telangana

Bike rally in support of Kisan Parade

Activists of Left parties and farmer organisations take out a motor cycle parade in support of the Kisan Parade in New Delhi, in Khammam on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Expressing their solidarity with the Kisan Parade by farmers in New Delhi denouncing the new farm laws, the local cadre of the Left parties, the Congress and several farmers’ organisations took out a bike rally here on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting held in this connection at the Pavilion grounds here, the leaders of the Rythu Sanghams condemned the alleged caning of farmers by the police during the Kisan Parade in Delhi. They demanded that the Centre scrap the three farm laws in toto without any further delay.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2021 9:22:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/bike-rally-in-support-of-kisan-parade/article33669095.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY