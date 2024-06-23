Bike-borne robbers with a bullet wound nabbed by Hyderabad police

The Gopalapuram police, who had opened fire on two bike-borne robbers while they were trying to flee a scene of offence, have now arrested the duo and seized a 12-inch dagger used by them.

North Zone DCP S. Rashmi Perumal said that the men were identified as Masood Ur Rahman, 31, Fazal Ur Raheman, 22. Masood was earlier involved in three property offences in Cyberabad in 2014 and in 2020.

On the night of June 19, Masood asked Fazal to join him in robbing the public and they stole a scooter in Chaderghat. They were both carrying a dagger and a knife to scare their victims.

“On June 20, at around 2.30 a.m., they targeted a man near Secunderabad Railway Station and snatched his phone by flashing their weapons. They then fled the spot towards the Secunderabad clock tower while still brandishing their weapons to scare the public. Noticing them, two constables chased them. The duo threatened the constables and sped towards Ranigunj. They again tried to rob another person when they realised that they were still being chased,” explained the DCP.

It was then the constables opened fire to shoot their tyres in an attempt to catch them. “However, the first round injured one of the men in their calves and they fled the spot. We traced them through CCTV cameras and nabbed them,” added the official.

Investigators of the case also said that they were also trying to check as to which private hospital the men sought treatment from. “They confessed that they got a first-aid done from a private hospital by claiming that they were impaled with a sharp object. We have to check which hospital treated him without filing a medico-legal case for injury,” they said.