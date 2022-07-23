Bihar invites investors: Minister

The State of Bihar is proactive in supporting the setting up of industries and has received investment proposals of ₹39,000 crore, a vast majority of which are connected to ethanol production, Minister for Industries in Bihar Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said.

Mr. Hussain was speaking to delegates at an investor’s meet organised by the Department of Industries, Bihar on Saturday where he said that his State has made rapid strides and has made headway in sustainable industrialisation and economic development under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

A media release quoted Mr. Hussain as saying that a new Bihar is very welcoming of investors, well prepared, and offers a favourable ecosystem for businesses to be set up and flourish. Major investment sectors are in processing, health, agriculture, plastic and rubber and tourism. The State has a land pool of 2,900 acres in different districts and support is being provided to the investors for setting up industrial units. Clearances are given in a week’s time by means of a single window clearance system. He opined that the land lease rates of industrial areas were reduced from 80 % to 20 % would further accelerate the pace of industrialization of Bihar.