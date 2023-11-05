Bigwigs from across country landing in Telangana to defeat KCR: KTR

November 05, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - hyderabad

“Opposition bigwigs from Delhi and rest of the country are coming to Telangana with the sole objective of defeating BRS and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the Assembly elections, but the people of Telangana are wise enough to defeat the designs of such forces in the best interests of the State,” BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Sunday.

Addressing a Praja Aashirvada Sabha at Amangal of Kalwakurthy constituency on Sunday, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, 15 Chief Ministers and several Union Ministers from BJP, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, K. Siddaramaiah, and D.K. Shivakumar, among others, were descending on Telangana to mislead people as part of their efforts to defeat the CM.

“However, as they say, the lion comes alone and others come in droves, KCR alone is enough to take all of them, as the people of Telangana are vexed with remote-controlled rule from Delhi and by those working against the interests of Telangana.” He asked the crowd whether the power to rule them should be given to leaders from Gujarat, Delhi or Bengaluru.

Referring to the comments made by Rahul Gandhi asking people to decide between ‘Dorala Telangana and Prajala Telangana’ made at a public meeting at Kollapur recently, Mr. Rama Rao said he was accepting the challenge. “Mr. Gandhi’s great grandfather forcibly merged Telangana with Andhra and his grandmother was behind shooting dead 370 youths and students agitating for statehood to Telangana during 1969-71,” he added.

BRS candidate from Kalwakurthy and sitting MLA G. Jaipal Yadav, former Minister N. Janardhan Reddy, vice-chairman of Mission Bhagiratha Corporation U. Venkatesh and other spoke at the election rally.

At another meeting in Hyderabad, Minister T. Harish Rao said that anti-Telangana forces and betrayers were coming together again by conspiring against KCR and Telangana people.

He pointed out that former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, who refused to release funds to Telangana in combined AP and explained how Telangana would plunge into darkness if separated, was the chief advisor to Telangana BJP. The party is also joining hands with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who went on a fast against statehood to Telangana. On the other hand, Congress had closed ranks with Y.S. Sharmila, who along with her family were strong opponents of Telangana.