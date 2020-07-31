‘Biggest R&R colony coming up for Mallannasagar oustees’

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy said that a Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony is coming up at Mutrajpally near Gajwel with all facilities. He said that this would accommodate displaced persons from all villages that would get submerged under the Mallannasagar reservoir.

In a meeting with Vemulaghat sarpanch Balaiah, vice-sarpanch Balakishan and others at his chambers on Friday, Mr. Venkatarami Reddy said the housing colony has been coming up with all facilities as per directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and some 6,000 houses are being built on six hundred acres area.

“We are ready allot houses on temporary basis at Sangapur double bedroom houses for those ready to vacate the village. Not only that, even the transport cost will be borne by the government,” Mr. Venkatarami Reddy said adding that they are ready to construct cattle sheds for those having cattle. He has also assured to register plots for those who vacate Vemulaghat village and water and power facilities will be provided even before construction of houses. He said that the R&R package being offered by the State government was the best in the country. Some of the oustees from the village came forward to shift to the colony where houses would be allotted.