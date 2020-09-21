‘Biggest reform in farm sector after Green Revolution’

Opposition siding with middlemen and not farmers, says K

Former president of TS BJP K. Laxman while welcoming the passage of the new farm Bills by the Central government has condemned the manner in which the Opposition had protested inside Parliament. “These Bills are historic and are meant only to facilitate easy sale of farm produce by the farmers across the country without any taxes and putting an end to the middlemen role. It will only make agriculture profitable,” he maintained.

At a press conference on Monday, the senior leader claimed this was the biggest farm reform since the Green Revolution in the country and will bring smiles on the farmers faces as it provides them with security and at least 50% profit. The reforms are part of the measures suggested by the Professor Swaminathan Committee appointed by the Congress-led government to improve farmers’ incomes.

“The Opposition, including the TRS party, seem to be taking the side of the wheeler-dealers perpetuating the existing fiefdoms instead of standing by the farmers. None of these parties have ensured minimum support price for farmers or could prevent suicide by farmers,” he charged.

Turning towards Telangana, Mr. Laxman alleged that hundreds of farmers were forced to take their own lives ever since Telangana Rashtra Samithi came to power with no support from the government. “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been forcing the farmers to grow the crops of the government choice and forgot about providing insurance cover. Even the Centre’s welfare schemes are not implemented here. He along with other Opposition leaders are shedding crocodile tears,” he said.

MHA guidelines

BJP MLC and city president N. Ramachander Rao urged the TRS government to ensure implementation of MHA guidelines in residential schools and colleges. The TRS government should take measures to implement Central government guidelines of 50% attendance of teaching staff in the residential schools and colleges to prevent spread of COVID-19. Though Intermediate Board and government schools are abiding by the norms, residential schools and colleges have been blatantly violating the norms which may pose danger to the lives of students and as well as teachers, he warned.