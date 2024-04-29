Biggest lie of the decade, says Kishan on Cong. charge on quota

April 29, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has accused the Congress of resorting to “Goebbel’s propaganda” against the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in repeatedly spreading disinformation about removing reservations and called it as the “biggest lie of the decade”.

At a press conference here on Sunday at the party office, he accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of leading the disinformation campaign where even the public meeting speech of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Siddipet has been distorted to portray as if the saffron party was against reservations.

“We have filed a police complaint against the morphing of the speech. The Congress is trying to spread social disharmony by continuing its false campaign as it is unable to get traction for the Lok Sabha election and Mr.Revanth Reddy is getting desperate,” he claimed.

Challenging the Chief Minister to a public debate on the issue, he also criticised the latter for repeatedly talking of BJP-BRS ‘understanding’ and demanded that Mr. Revanth Reddy explain his failure to implement the promised guarantees during the Assembly elections.

The only guarantee Congress has fulfilled is spreading “lies and falsehoods” against the BJP and Mr. Modi since it had realised that the chances of winning the elections is bleak. “They have no issues to target the Modi government on any issue, be it development, welfare or corruption. What right do they have to talk of BC reservations after including Muslims in their quota here,” he questioned.

The Congress is bent on coming to power at any cost, hence it has been resorting to all kinds of drama and this will be exposed before the people during the campaign, he maintained. The Modi government has done more justice to the weaker sections than any government by taking 22 BCs, 12 SCs and eight STs into the Union Cabinet besides giving constitutional status to the BC Commission, he reminded.

Ex-Governor to campaign

Meanwhile, former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan will be travelling to Hyderabad via the Charminar Express from Chennai along with volunteers from Tamil Nadu to campaign in the State from April 29 for 10 days, said a party release.

