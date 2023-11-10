Big challenge for parties to pacify disappointed aspirants, key leaders

November 10, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With tickets finalised, political parties now face a bigger challenge of quelling the dissent from aspirants, who failed to bag tickets and seniors upset with the short shrift they have received from their leadership.

Now that the BRS, Congress and BJP have decided on their tickets for all seats, the urgent task is to identify the potential leaders, who could make or mar the parties’ fortunes. Teams of leaders are said to be working overtime to hold discussions with these leaders and urge them not to take any drastic decision that could upset their calculations of winning the election.

Congress, while announcing its list, replaced four candidates – G. Chinna Reddy (Wanaparthy), Nilam Madhu Mudiraj (Patancheru), Vennela Ashok (Boath ST) and Suresh Shetkar (Narayankhed). The BJP too, announced its list on Friday morning but dropped some already-named nominees. Candidates from Bellampally (SC), Chandrayangutta and Alampur (SC) were replaced.

Defectors

The BRS changed its lone candidate and sitting MLA Dr. Abraham. By announcing the names of candidates in August, BRS leaders had almost managed to neutralise the strong resentment. However, a couple of disgruntled leaders crossed over to rival parties in the hope of getting tickets. A few of them managed to get tickets from Congress and BJP.

But, Congress has to closely monitor the brewing discontentment among a few leaders. AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal himself swung into action to assure leaders who failed to make it. A committee comprising AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre and former Minister K. Jana Reddy are already in talks with the identified leaders with firm commitment to reward them after the elections. The party is holding parleys with at least 20 leaders who are being pacified lest the party prospects are hit.

Tight ropewalk

The party has to do a tight ropewalk in a couple of constituencies. Like in Suryapet, it now has to find ways and means to handle the disappointment of a strong aspirant, Patel Ramesh Reddy, who lost the race to former Minister R. Damodar Reddy.

In the same Suryapet district, party senior Addanki Dayakar had to make way for M. Samuel, who came from BRS. It is to be seen whether the official candidate gets the full support of Mr. Dayakar and his followers.

Congress sources say that leaders have to urgently pay attention to the internal bickering in Banswada, Jukkal (SC), Devarakadra, Patancheru, Boath (ST), Asifabad (ST), Yellareddy and Narsapur constituencies and quell a possible revolt.

Twists and turns

The BJP’s final list had all the twists and turns. Among the 14 names that were announced, the party changed the candidates in less than two hours. While Bellampally (SC) candidate Sreedevi was replaced by Koyyala Emmaji, the party again reverted to the former. In Vemulawada, former Karimnagar ZP chairperson Tula Uma has been replaced by Vikas Rao, son of former Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao.

The party is forced to look into warring groups in Sangareddy, where the official candidate, D. Rajeshwara Rao has been replaced by A. Raju. In Medchal also, district unit chief Vikram Reddy has expressed anger at the ticket to another candidate. Serilingampally is also one seat where strong aspirant Yoganand has resented his exclusion in favour of Ravi Kumar Yadav.

As the election campaign reaches a crucial stage, parties have their task cut out to avoid possible irritants.