Big Boss 7 winner detained

December 21, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Jubilee Hills police on Wednesday evening detained Bigg Boss 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth at his residence in Gajwel, Siddipet.

Cases were booked against him and others following an incident during the show’s finale celebrations near Annapurna Studios on December 16, when people vandalised public property and damaged cars, police vehicles and RTC buses. He was brought to the Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

Within a short time of announcing the winner, tension unfolded at the studio with fans of Prashant and Amardeep Chowdary, the actor who was a runner-up this season, clashing on the road. Amardeep’s car was also damaged in the chaos. More arrests will follow based on videos and CCTV footage of the incident, said the police.

