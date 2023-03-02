ADVERTISEMENT

BIE serves notice on Sri Chaitanya College

March 02, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Unable to bear taunts over academic performance a student of first year Intermediate of the college ended life in classroom

The Hindu Bureau

Seeking an explanation over the alleged suicide of its student on the college premises the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) served a notice on the management of the Sri Chaitanya Junior College.

The TSBIE officials inspected the college after an uproar over the student’s suicide and asked the college management to explain the reasons and the developments related to the suicide. A student of first year Intermediate reportedly hanged himself in the classroom of Sri Chaitanya College in Narsingi unable to bear the insults heaped on him by the college principal, lecturer and some others.

Following the suicide, the Narsingi police booked the principal and some staff members and took them into custody. A case was registered against the college principal and others. Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indra Reddy had earlier asked for a detailed report on the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US