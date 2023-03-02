BIE serves notice on Sri Chaitanya College

March 02, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Seeking an explanation over the alleged suicide of its student on the college premises the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) served a notice on the management of the Sri Chaitanya Junior College.

The TSBIE officials inspected the college after an uproar over the student’s suicide and asked the college management to explain the reasons and the developments related to the suicide. A student of first year Intermediate reportedly hanged himself in the classroom of Sri Chaitanya College in Narsingi unable to bear the insults heaped on him by the college principal, lecturer and some others.

Following the suicide, the Narsingi police booked the principal and some staff members and took them into custody. A case was registered against the college principal and others. Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indra Reddy had earlier asked for a detailed report on the incident.