Bids called for Dharani data back-up servers

HYDERABAD

29 September 2020 19:22 IST

Part of disaster management plan for State’s data on land records

The State government has invited bids for installation of servers outside the State for storing the data pertaining to Dharani — the integrated land record management system.

The bids follow the announcement made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during the recently concluded session of the Legislative Assembly that the government would take all steps for adopting effective disaster management practices in storage and maintenance of the land records that would be uploaded on the portal. The Chief Minister said servers would be set up at multiple locations as a backup mechanism to ensure that data was stored in a fool proof manner.

The Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS), on behalf of the Inspector General Registration and Stamps (IGRS), has accordingly invited bids from experienced suppliers for supply, installation and commissioning of SAN storage of 200 TB capacity. SAN (storage area network) is a high speed network that connects different data storage devices to servers and this might extend to multiple or remote locations for backup and archival storage.

According to the tender document, the disaster recovery site would be set up either in Bhubaneswar or New Delhi as part of Dharani application combining data of registration and mutation of immovable properties in the State. The last date for submission of the bids through the government’s e-procurement portal is October 1 and the bids would be opened on the same day.

The document said the TSTS Managing Director would reserve the right to accept or reject any or all the quotations without assigning any reasons thereof and to add, modify or delete any of the terms and conditions without any notice. The department would not accept conditional bids and options would also not be accepted. If the vendor was willing to give an option, he/she may submit a separate bid along with a separate EMD which would be treated as a separate bid for evaluation.

The bidders should be an authorized representative of a manufacturer and should be in business of supply, installation and maintenance of IT hardware in the country on the day the bids were invited. They should have experience in supply, installation of minimum one SAN storage (minimum 50 TB) to any Central government/State government/PSUs in the last three financial years.