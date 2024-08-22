ADVERTISEMENT

Bids called for development of Shaikpet Sarai

Updated - August 22, 2024 12:28 am IST

Published - August 22, 2024 12:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Shaikpet Sarai.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority has invited bids towards development of Shaikpet Sarai, a 400-year-old Qutb Shahi era heritage site on the Old Bombay Highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tenders were called for construction of a compound wall, toilets and parking area at the location of the sarai, at an estimated cost of over ₹2 crore.

According to historians, the heritage structure was built by Ibrahim Qutb Shah in the 16th century for traders on the way to Golconda Fort. It has the potential to become a tourist spot in the Golconda circuit, along with Qutb Shahi Tombs and Taramati Baradari.

The structure has fallen into disuse and is being used by the truck operators carrying sand as unloading an reloading point. With the surrounding areas developing phenomenally in terms of realty, the government has decided to revive the area as a tourist destination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In December, 2022, the then principal secretary, Municipal Administration, and Metropolitan Commissioner Arvind Kumar had announced plans to develop the sarai. Taking to social media, he had said the structure spread over three acres of land, with 29 rooms, a camel and horse stable, a tomb and a mosque will be restored for adaptive reuse by the HMDA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US