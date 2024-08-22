GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bids called for development of Shaikpet Sarai

Updated - August 22, 2024 12:28 am IST

Published - August 22, 2024 12:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Shaikpet Sarai.

A view of the Shaikpet Sarai.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority has invited bids towards development of Shaikpet Sarai, a 400-year-old Qutb Shahi era heritage site on the Old Bombay Highway.

Tenders were called for construction of a compound wall, toilets and parking area at the location of the sarai, at an estimated cost of over ₹2 crore.

According to historians, the heritage structure was built by Ibrahim Qutb Shah in the 16th century for traders on the way to Golconda Fort. It has the potential to become a tourist spot in the Golconda circuit, along with Qutb Shahi Tombs and Taramati Baradari.

The structure has fallen into disuse and is being used by the truck operators carrying sand as unloading an reloading point. With the surrounding areas developing phenomenally in terms of realty, the government has decided to revive the area as a tourist destination.

In December, 2022, the then principal secretary, Municipal Administration, and Metropolitan Commissioner Arvind Kumar had announced plans to develop the sarai. Taking to social media, he had said the structure spread over three acres of land, with 29 rooms, a camel and horse stable, a tomb and a mosque will be restored for adaptive reuse by the HMDA.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.