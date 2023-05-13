Bids called for Aqua Marine Park at Kothwalguda

May 13, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

HMDA has called for international competitive bids for setting up a tunnel aquarium or Aqua Marine Park inside the Eco Hill Park at Kothwalguda at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore.

It will be set up under DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate & Transfer) in 4.27 acres with tunnel view of 180 degrees.

As per the concept note shared by the HMDA Commissioner and Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on social media, the aquarium will have multiple tunnels or a curved tunnel of at least 100 metre length and 3.5 metre wide walkway. It will have a wide variety of aqua marine species, including reptiles.

A restaurant with clear view of exhibits/panel displays, dome theatre, 7D theatre, virtual aquarium, touch tanks, Koi feeding, and interactive kiosks for children are part of the project.

The facility should accommodate at least 2,500 visitors at a time, in at least 2.5 lakh square feet area. Water volume should be at least 30 lakh litres for the overall aquarium, and 20 lakh litres for the tunnel tank. This is expected to be the largest in the country, the note said.

Last date for submission of bids is June 21, up to 3 p.m. The project should be developed in a period of 30 months after awarding the contract.

On display should be not less than 10,000 members from 300 species of fresh water, brackish water and marine species of fish, reptiles and amphibians. There should be a mix of ornamental, domestic and exotic species. Ten per cent of the species should be changed or replaced with new species every year, it said.