Bid to malign BJP: Tarun Chugh

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
October 27, 2022 20:12 IST

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, also incharge of party's Telengana unit, has accused the TRS of planting cock and bull stories to malign the BJP and divert the attention of people from the core issues which are going to determine the result of Munugode by-election on Thursday.

Taking exception to the reported incident alleging that the party had attempted to woo four TRS MLAs at a farm house in Moinabad, he said the entire episode had been stage managed by the Chief Minister and was symptomatic of his utter frustration.

Demanding an inquiry by the Election Commission, Mr. Chugh said the complicity of the state  police in the conspiracy needed to be exposed and questioned why the MLAs in question had not been taken to the police station for recording of their statements, and what were the conditions that warrant the presence of an senior police officer at the alleged scene of offence?

“Where is the money seized? Who are these middle men? Who from the BJP gave them the mandate to negotiate with TRS MLAs? It is evident from the sequence of events that the whole event  is masterminded by the ruling party to influence the bypoll,” he added, in a statement to the media.

