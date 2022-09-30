Bid to gain political mileage in opposing PFI ban, says BJP

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 30, 2022 22:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP government at the Centre has banned PFI - Popular Front of India, and its frontal organisations for indulging in “terror” activities and “terror funding” across the country but the Opposition parties protesting against the action was “just to gain political mileage by indulging in appeasement”, charged TS BJP on Thursday.

Official spokesperson N V Subhash, in a statement, asserted that the Modi government had never compromised with the national security and will take every measure to protect the country. Taking exception to the comment of AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi that he had always opposed PFI’s approach and supported democratic methods, he wanted to know what steps were taken by the latter to stop the PFI members from their illegal activities.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Merely issuing statements condemning the act cannot stop terrorism, “ he said and stated that the government was duty bound to take preventive measures to protect the country. In this context, he also criticised the Congress for “playing politics” on the PFI ban. Even the TRS Government, despite many arrests, had played a mute spectator to the activities of the PFI cadre in the state and no leader had condemned the same as the ruling party “dances” to the tune of Majlis Party, he added in his statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app