Bid to gain political mileage in opposing PFI ban, says BJP

The BJP government at the Centre has banned PFI - Popular Front of India, and its frontal organisations for indulging in “terror” activities and “terror funding” across the country but the Opposition parties protesting against the action was “just to gain political mileage by indulging in appeasement”, charged TS BJP on Thursday.

Official spokesperson N V Subhash, in a statement, asserted that the Modi government had never compromised with the national security and will take every measure to protect the country. Taking exception to the comment of AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi that he had always opposed PFI’s approach and supported democratic methods, he wanted to know what steps were taken by the latter to stop the PFI members from their illegal activities.

“Merely issuing statements condemning the act cannot stop terrorism, “ he said and stated that the government was duty bound to take preventive measures to protect the country. In this context, he also criticised the Congress for “playing politics” on the PFI ban. Even the TRS Government, despite many arrests, had played a mute spectator to the activities of the PFI cadre in the state and no leader had condemned the same as the ruling party “dances” to the tune of Majlis Party, he added in his statement.