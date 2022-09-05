Bicycle track with solar roofing on ORR service road

The city will soon have a 21-kilometre cycling track with solar roofing along the service road of the Outer Ring Road between Nanakramguda and TSPA and between Narsingi and Kollur.

The foundation stone for the bicycle track is scheduled to be laid by Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao on Tuesday.

Being developed by the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited, the track will be solar roof-topped and will be alive 24X7 with lighting and all safety features including CCTV cameras, as per the information shared by officials.

The length of the track between Nanakramguda and TSPA will be 8.5 kilometres and between Narsingi and Kollur, 14.5 kilometres. Of the total, 21 kilometres with solar roofing will be developed in the initial phase, Mr.Rama Rao informed through his social media post. Plans are to complete it in less than two years, before the summer of 2023.

The proposed width of the track is 4.5 metres with one metre green space on either side. Crash barrier is provided on the service road for safety. The solar roofing will be provided with an installed capacity of 16 mW, and it is proposed to implement the solar project in RESCO model, wherein a RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company) operator will invest the total capital expenditure of solar panels and maintain the project for 25 years during which the agency will supply power to the discom at discounted price.

The bicycle track will be an improved version of a similar track in South Korea between Daejon and Sejong, which a team of officials from HMDA/HGCL visited before conceptualising the project.

The path in Hyderabad will have better facilities such as lighting, protection from rain, parking and other wayside amenities including food stalls, a statement from HMDA informed.