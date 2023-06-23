Bickering in parties is quite natural, says Council Chairman

June 23, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chairman of the Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy has observed that bickering in political parties is quite natural and such situations would be higher in the parties in power.

In an informal chat with newspersons here on Friday, he said he would not contest the next election from anywhere and that his son G. Amit Reddy would be in fray if the party provided him with an opportunity. However, he made it clear that he was not among those who switch over parties for the sake of tickets to heirs. Instead, his family would support the candidate nominated by the party if failed to get an opportunity to contest this time.

Stating that joining of leaders from other parties, desertion of leaders from the party and changes in tickets to sitting members too were common in politics at the time of elections, Mr. Sukender Reddy said the BRS would retain all 12 seats in the erstwhile Nalgonda district even if some changes were made. A few new faces would get opportunity only if change were made.

He hinted that chances of some Congress leaders joining BRS were high and stated that the party would win higher number of seats in erstwhile Khammam district this time compared to the last elections. On the leaders from the erstwhile Khammam and Mahabubnagar districts who were willing to join the Congress, Mr. Sukender Reddy they were thinking too much about themselves.

On the party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao skipping the Opposition parties’ meet held at Patna, the Council Chairman said he stayed away from it as he had been speaking about non-Congress alliance from the beginning. On TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy’s comments of defections, he sought to know whether the former had not changed the party.

Instead of getting a proper legislation to prevent defections the government at the Centre itself was encouraging defections. The Centre had not only failed in resolving the disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh but also failed in keeping the Bifurcation promises.

