‘Biased’ reporting on J&K situation: BJP MP

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is peaceful and under control and people started returning to their homes and vendors are back on streets and daily routine is being restored. Tourists may return to Jammu and Kashmir soon, says BJP MP and lawyer Meenakshi Lekhi.

It is only two months since some restrictions were imposed in that State for a reason but under the Congress rule, curfew was in force for 297 days in a year in the past, she recalled.

In the city to participate in an event organised by the FICCI Ladies Organisation, Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi said it was too early to say how long the restrictions would be in place. “Government is handling a powerful syndicate. It takes time. When curfew was imposed for 297 days in J&K, nobody talked of rights at that time,” she said.

Asked about the contradictory reports emanating about the situation in J&K while Centre was claiming it to be peaceful, Ms. Lekhi said that kind of “biased reporting” by some organisations was not fair. On continued denial of communication facilities and mobile and internet access to people, she said one had to control the dangerous traffic coming from the neighbouring country and stop the misuse of internet for false propaganda.

Women safety

In a media interaction on the sidelines of FLO event here on Tuesday, the BJP MP said the removal of Article 370 and provision of 35A brought a sense of oneness for India. Remembering Sardar Vallabhai Patel for handling merger of Hyderabad State with India, she wondered what would have been its fate had it been handled by Pandit Nehru.

Responding to a query on women safety, she said the narrative that India was unsafe for women should be corrected. Such misleading narrative would hamper women empowerment in the country and parents would not encourage their daughters to pursue careers.

Grass root leadership

On 33% of reservation for women in Parliament, she said as far as BJP was concerned, women were given 33% of posts in the organisational hierarchy. The large percentage of women leadership at the grass root in India was somehow not recognised and people only pointed out that there were only 15% to 16% of women in Parliament. “Personally I feel the critical mass of women required to hold on their own in the legislatures has not grown yet.”

Ms.Lekhi said cow vigilantism was a misleading word coined by some when illegal smuggling and theft of cows was being resisted. “Every society has its sensitivity to certain animals which should be respected. It is wrong to assume that cow vigilantism is about one community vs the other.”