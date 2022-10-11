‘Biased’ Police to blame for arson at Congress office in Chandur: Jagga Reddy  

TPCC working president and Sangareddy Legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy addressing a press conference

Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy blamed the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the burning of the Congress office in Chandur in Munugode constituency and said the police had become totally ‘spineless’ in the TRS and BJP rule in the country.

At a press conference here, he said police officials had become pawns in the hands of these two parties and the constable rank police were forced to ignore such events due to pressure from some officers who have dedicated themselves to the political parties than the government. “Police is used by all the governments but we have not seen this kind of submissiveness earlier,” he said asking the police to do their duty sincerely sometimes at least.

Stating that Palvai Sravanthi was chosen by the high command taking several aspects into consideration, he assured he would soon join the campaign in Munugode. Recalling late Palvai Goverdhan Reddy’s contribution to the party and the constituency, he recalled that the late leader worked with Jawaharlal Nehru and still commands respect among people.

With regard to Komatireddy Venkata Reddy’s participation in the poll campaign in support of the Congress candidate, he said he might be facing some embarrassment to campaign against his own brother and that is why he might have sought permission from the party to stay away. ‘He still might join the campaign sometime before the polls,” he added.

The senior Congress leader alleged that BJP and TRS were together in this bypoll with an intention to damage the Congress party by pumping in money bags. “Congress doesn’t have money but people know what Congress did for them,” he said asking people to take money from BJP and TRS, if offered, but vote for the Congress. “That is your money.”

He wondered how Mr. Rajgopal Reddy’s resignation was accepted within minutes by the Speaker, and it only showed the togetherness of TRS and BJP. This is an unnecessary election thrust on people with no gains for them, the Congress leader said.