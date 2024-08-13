Bhuvanagiri MP alleges smear campaign against Revanth Reddy’s foreign tour 

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhuvanagiri MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has accused the main Opposition party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and other political entities of launching a smear campaign against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy over his official visits to the U.S. and South Korea. He said the tour successfully secured investment commitments exceeding ₹31,500 crore, which is expected to create over 30,750 new jobs in Telangana.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, the Congress MP stated that the Chief Minister’s visit concluded on a positive note. “The delegation, led by CM Revanth Reddy, effectively promoted Telangana as the ‘Future State’, resulting in significant investment agreements. The team held 50 business meetings and three roundtable discussions, focusing on sectors such as ITES, AI, Pharmaceuticals, Life Sciences, Electric Vehicles, and Data Centers,” Mr.Kiran Kumar Reddy said.

Expressing confidence in the realisation of these investments, he accused the BRS of attempting to undermine the tour’s success. “BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao conducted a misleading social media campaign to misinform the public about the outcomes of the Chief Minister’s trip,” he alleged.

He further criticised BRS leaders, claiming they were envious of the tour’s success. “While our Chief Minister was securing investments for the State’s future, BRS leaders like KTR and Harish Rao were busy in Delhi, allegedly trying to secure bail for K. Kavitha, who is implicated in the Delhi liquor scam,” he remarked.

Flaying BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy for his demand for an Enforcement Directorate probe into the agreements signed during the tour, Mr.Kiran Kumar Reddy dismissed the allegations as baseless. “It is ironic that BRS leaders, whose own member Kavitha was arrested for money laundering, are questioning the legitimacy of the Chief Minister’s efforts,” he said.

He also contrasted Chief Minister’s visit with that of Mr.Rama Rao, asserting that the former’s tour was a sincere, low-key effort focused solely on attracting substantial investments to Telangana.

