Bhupalpally to soon boast of a unique-themed park

In two months, those visiting the historic Kaleshwaram temple and the residents of Bhupalpally district would have one more tourist attraction to visit in the form of a unique park called ‘Mukti Vanam’ proposed to be built on five acres land.

Plant a sapling

Owing to its proximity to the temple at Kaleshwaram, also called the Dakshina Triveni Sangamam as it is located at the confluence of three rivers – Godavari, its tributary Pranahita and Saraswathi –, a large number of devotees flock to the place to immerse the ash of their departed ones. Given this, the Forest Department, as part of its development activities, proposes to build ‘Smruti Vanam’ adjacent to Mukti Vanam, which lets people plant a sapling of their choice in memory of their deceased family members, said Mahadevpur Forest Range Officer B. Ramesh.

The ‘Smruti Vanam’ would be built on five acres of land initially which would be expanded later. “Planting a sapling and watching it grow would be the best homage on can pay to the departed souls,” Mr. Ramesh said.

The saplings required for the purpose are being grown in a nursery on the premises of Mukthi Vanam, the officer said. The Vanam would have an Astro-Garden with ‘Raasi Vanam’, ‘Navagraha Vanam’, ‘Shiva Panchayat Vanam’ and ‘Nakshatra Vanam’, each with their own dedicated space. At ‘Nakshatra Vanam’, people can plant a sapling according to their Janma Nakshatra (birth star). According to a Hindu belief, each birth star has a specific tree, which, if worshipped, would bless people with prosperity in life.

Eco-Tourism Coordinator K. Suman said those planting the saplings at Mukti Vanam have to pay a nominal fee annually towards their maintenance, and they would have free entry to the park.

Other major attractions at the park would be a deer park, tree huts, a pond, children’s play area and a walking track.

The State government has released ₹1 crore towards the development of the park and ₹25 crore for the development of Kaleshwaram temple.

“The park will be thrown open for public in the next two months and it will be a great value addition to the Kaleshwaram temple,” District Collector A. Murali told The Hindu.