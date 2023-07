July 06, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former MLC V. Bhoopal Reddy was appointed Telangana Finance Commission Chairman on Thursday. G. Srinivas Yadav and Mohd. Saleem were appointed members.

M. Bhikshapthi from Marvelli village in Vatpally mandal of Sangareddy district was appointed Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation chairman.

Mohd. Tanveer of Zaheerabad was appointed Telangana State Industrial Development Corporation chairman.