Bhumi puja performed for development of Smriti Vanam at Indervelli Adivasi martyrs’ column

Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development D. Anasuya Seethakka on Monday performed ‘Bhumi Puja’ for development of a ‘Smriti Vanam’ at the ‘Amara Veerula Stupam’ (Martyrs’ memorial column) in Indervelli mandal headquarters town of Adilabad district.

In December last year, the State government allotted one acre land at the martyrs’ column for development and beautification of a ‘Smriti Vanam’ in Indervelli.

The martyrs’ column was built in 1983 in memory of the martyrs of the infamous Indervelli police firing incident dating back to April 20, 1981.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Seethakka said the State government allocated ₹1 crore to develop ‘Smriti Vanam’ in Indervelli to commemorate the Adivasi martyrs’ who fought for the rights of tribal people. The site will be developed into a centre of tourism to highlight the legacy of valiant Adivasi martyrs, she said.

She further said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had promised to develop the Nagoba temple in Keslapur village and Indervelli martyrs column during his visit to Adilabad district in February this year.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bhojju, Adivasi leader Athram Suguna, Adilabad Collector Rajarshi Shah, Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam and others were present.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated a BT road and a bridge between Ramalingampet and Shyamnaik Tanda in Utnoor mandal in the tribal majority district. She also participated in various development works in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district later in the day.

