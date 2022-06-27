‘Bhoomi puja’ performed for success of BJP meet

Two-day top party meeting in Hyderabad from July 2

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party led by State party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and central leadership led by general secretary Sivaprakash, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy and others sounded the bugle for the forthcoming national executive meeting by performing ‘Bhoomi puja’ at the HICC-Novotel on Monday.

The religious ceremony conducted by the ‘veda’ pandits was held at the purported meeting hall, and the exhibition venue, for the success of the programmes taken prestigiously by the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, national president J.P. Nadda, Central Cabinet, Chief Ministers of 18 States and senior leaders from all other States will be arriving and staying here for the two-day show on July 2-3.

This will culminate in a grand public meeting by Mr. Modi at the Parade Grounds on July 3 for which the party is leaving no stone unturned to make it into the biggest ever by mobilising crowd from throughout the State, including beneficiaries of the Centre’s welfare schemes, apart from supporters and cadre, informed party leaders.

State vice president D.K. Aruna, parliamentary secretary K. Balasubramanium and others informed the media that people of Telangana do not have faith in the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao anymore as his administration for the last eight years went against the principles on which the State was carved out, much to the disappointment of those who had actively participated in the movement.

“People are looking upto us for a political change and vote us to power in the next elections to unshackle the chains on Telangana Talli and establish a true democratic State,” they claimed.

Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC morcha president K. Laxman, former MLA N. Ramachander Rao, former MLAs Ch. Ramachandra Reddy, NVSS Prabhakar, former Minister Eatala Rajender, former MPs Vivek Venkatswamy, Jitender Reddy, State general secretary G. Premender Reddy and several others participated in the ceremony.