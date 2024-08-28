Bhoomi Pooja performed for Telangana Talli’s statue at Secretariat

Bhoomi Pooja for Telangana Talli’s statue at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad was held by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday (August 28, 2024). The statue would be inaugurated on December 9, 2024 - the date when the first announcement pertaining to formation of Telangana was made in 2009.

Mr. Reddy first made the announcement about installing the statue on August 20, 2024, after paying tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 80th birth anniversary. Prior to this, there was controversy around Rajiv Gandhi’s statue opposite the Secretariat.

BRS opposes Rajiv Gandhi’s statue opposite to Secretariat

Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) opposed installation of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue opposite to the Secretariat stressing that the site was earmarked for Telangana Talli’s statue. BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao earlier said that Rajiv Gandhi’s statue will be shifted to another place after his party comes back to power and install Telangana Talli’s statue in its place.

CM announces Telangana Talli’s statue at Secretariat

A day after the statement by the BRS leader, Mr. Reddy criticised BRS accusing it of disrespecting national personalities including Rajiv Gandhi. On the occasion, he said the State government would install Telangana Talli’s statue in the Secretariat premises on December 9. A few hours after announcing this, he inspected sites at the Secretariat for the Statue.

The Chief Minister is particular about installing the statue in the Secretariat premises. And therefore, a site has been chosen exactly in front of the Secretariat complex so that visitors and officials alike would first have a look of Telangana Talli as they enter the complex. The foundation stone for the statue was laid on Wednesday. Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and others were present on the occasion.