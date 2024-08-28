ADVERTISEMENT

Bhoomi pooja for Telangana Talli statue today

Published - August 28, 2024 04:54 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Bhoomi pooja for the Telangana Talli statue at the Telangana Secretariat will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

The statue will be erected on the Secretariat premises at the same place approved by the Chief Minister earlier. It will be unveiled on December 9. The date holds significance as the first announcement of a separate State was made on December 9, 2009. It coincides with the birthday of Sonia Gandhi, whose decision was crucial in the smooth formation of the new State as desired by the people.

