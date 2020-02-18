Bhongir MP wants trains to halt in his constituency

Congress MP from Bhongir Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has requested Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal for halt of several trains at Ramannapet, Bhongir, Aler and Jangaon railway stations in his constituency. He also sought sanction of a road over bridge between Chityal and Srirampur railway station at Narketpally.

Mr. Reddy met the visiting Union Minister here on Tuesday and submitted two representations comprising his requests. Stating that public transport would improve in his constituency only with halt of several express trains passing through it, he requested halt of Satavahana, Konark, Padmavathi and Machilipatnam express trains at Bhongir. This would not only be helpful to the devotees planning to visit Yadadri temple but also be beneficial to the employees, students and traders.

The MP also sought halt of Chennai, Sabari and Kakinada-Lokamanya Tilak express trains and Delta fast passenger at Ramannapet station, Konark, Kakinada-Shiridi, Nagavali, Nanded, Dakshin, Falkanuma and Padmavathi express trains at Aler station and Nanded, Charminar, Narsapur-Nagarsol, HS Nanded and Visakhapatnam-Lokamanya Tilak express trains at Jangaon station. He also sought extension of Falaknuma-Bhongir MEMU till Jangaon.

Further, the MP requested the Railway Minister to improve amenities in railway station and sanction an RoB between Chityal and Srirampur stations at Narketpally. He explained that a large number of people commuting between Munugode and Narketpally were facing inconvenience due to lack of RoB, which he said would also prevent accidents.