Bhim Army chief meets MLC Kavitha

July 27, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday said that the people of Telangana would stand with Chandrashekhar Azad in his demand for naming the new Parliament Building after BR Ambedkar and also installing his statue on the premises.

The Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad, who is in the city on a two-day visit, paid a courtesy call on Kalvakuntla Kavitha. During their one-hour meeting, they discussed their political policies and the programmes being undertaken by the State government for the Bahujans and Dalits in Telangana. Azad had special praise for the State government’s ambitious scheme of Dalit Bandhu, a statement from Ms. Kavitha said.

Later, they visited the 125-foot statue of Ambedkar near the Secretariat, where they paid floral tributes. They also paid tribute to the Telangana Martyrs at Amara Jyoti.

