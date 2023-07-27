ADVERTISEMENT

Bhim Army chief meets MLC Kavitha

July 27, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday said that the people of Telangana would stand with Chandrashekhar Azad in his demand for naming the new Parliament Building after BR Ambedkar and also installing his statue on the premises.

The Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad, who is in the city on a two-day visit, paid a courtesy call on Kalvakuntla Kavitha. During their one-hour meeting, they discussed their political policies and the programmes being undertaken by the State government for the Bahujans and Dalits in Telangana. Azad had special praise for the State government’s ambitious scheme of Dalit Bandhu, a statement from Ms. Kavitha said.

Later, they visited the 125-foot statue of Ambedkar near the Secretariat, where they paid floral tributes. They also paid tribute to the Telangana Martyrs at Amara Jyoti.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US