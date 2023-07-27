HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bhim Army chief meets MLC Kavitha

July 27, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday said that the people of Telangana would stand with Chandrashekhar Azad in his demand for naming the new Parliament Building after BR Ambedkar and also installing his statue on the premises.

The Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad, who is in the city on a two-day visit, paid a courtesy call on Kalvakuntla Kavitha. During their one-hour meeting, they discussed their political policies and the programmes being undertaken by the State government for the Bahujans and Dalits in Telangana. Azad had special praise for the State government’s ambitious scheme of Dalit Bandhu, a statement from Ms. Kavitha said.

Later, they visited the 125-foot statue of Ambedkar near the Secretariat, where they paid floral tributes. They also paid tribute to the Telangana Martyrs at Amara Jyoti.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.