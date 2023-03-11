Bhatti’s padayatra from March 16 to June 15

March 11, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In addition to the ongoing ‘Yatra for Change’ of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka will also take up padayatra from March 16 to June 15, and it will start from Pippiri village in Adilabad district and end with a massive public meeting in Khamman on June 15.

The 91-day yatra will cover 39 constituencies from Adilabad to Khammam districts and he would walk for 1,365 Kms. Revealing this at a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Bhatti said that he would expose the failures of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government and also give an assurance to the people that Congress would come back to power.

He said apart from water, funds and jobs for the youth, the people of Telangana were looking for self-respect that would be possible only under a Congress government. The Yatra will give that assurance to them as per the directions of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who injected confidence among people through his Bharat Jodo Yatra. All the senior leaders will join the yatra at some part of the time.

He said three public meetings are also being planned at Mancherial, Hyderabad outskirts and Khammam during the 91-day yatra. Senior leaders of the party from across the county will join these meetings to express their support to the people. He appealed to the people, intellectuals and artistes to join the yatra.

Mr. Vikramarka also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that it had destroyed the country’s economy and the social fabric of the country through its divisive policies. Only Congress can defeat such forces, he said. AICC programme implementation committee chairman A. Maheshwar Reddy, who started his yatra from Nirmal recently, announced that he would merge his yatra with Mr. Bhatti’s yatra. AICC secretary Rohit Choudhary and former MLC Prem Sagar Rao were among present.