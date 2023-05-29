Don’t take over poor people’s lands, Bhatti tells KCR

May 29, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has given a warning to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao that if the lands given to poor people during the previous Congress Governments are taken back forcibly, Congress will fight on the issue seriously.

“We will restore the lands taken by your government back to the poor in accordance with law after coming to power,” he said while addressing a street-corner meeting after hoisting the party flag as part of People’s March Padayatra at Gaggalapalli village in Nagarkurnool constituency on Monday.

Mr. Vikramarka said that it was wicked on the part of the BRS government to block 200 acres of land given to Dalits and tribals in survey No 183 of the village under Dharani. ‘Better be wary of coming any where near the lands distributed to Dalits and tribals,” he warned the BRS Government.

“Chief Minister had promised to give three acres of land to each Dalit family soon after TRS formed government. He had not only gone back on that promise but it was down right evil on its part to take back the lands given to the poor by the previous governments for allotting to ‘vaikuntha dhamams’ and Haritha Haram programme.” he said.

Recalling the welfare-oriented administration of Congress government, the CLP leader said while under the Congress government, nine essential commodities had been distributed through fair price shops, the BRS government cut all those and was giving only rice. It failed to complete even one irrigation project in the districts in the last 10 years and did not even dig canals to take water to fields from the irrigation projects.

As the BRS government failed to implement loan waiver, the bank accounts of farmers were regarded as bad accounts and the banks stopped giving them fresh loans and the farmers were forced to take loans from money lenders at higher interest, Mr. Bhatti said. Accusing that the government was not even in a position to purchase paddy, he said: “I have seen farmers waiting for the last 15 days with their paddy on the roads along Jadcherla, Nagar Kurnool, Kollapur and other areas. The BRS MLAs did nothing to alleviate the woes of farmers.”