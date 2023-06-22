Bhatti welcomes Ponguleti into Congress

June 22, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has welcomed the decision of former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to join Congress and invited him into the party on behalf of CLP.

The former MP visited Bhatti at Kithepalli in Nakirekal to inquire about his health as he was recovering from heat stroke.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, Mr. Bhatti said Srinivas Reddy took the decision to join Congress as he realised that was the only way to put an end to the corrupt and exploitative rule of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and to realise the objectives for which Telangana was achieved. He said that thanksgiving to Sonia Gandhi was by bringing Congress back to power.

The CLP leader said that Mr. Srinivas Reddy was convinced that people’s lives could be transformed for the better only when Congress formed the government in the next elections in Telangana. Mr. Bhatti explained that he could not visit the residence of Srinivas Reddy along with PCC president Revanth Reddy and others as he was in the midst of People’s March Padayatra. He asserted that through Khammam public meeting, a powerful message would be sent and confidence given to the public that the Congress would come to power.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy congratulated Bhatti for undertaking People’s March Padayatra to learn firsthand the plight of people and their hardships under the TRS/BRS rule and completing 1,150 km Padayatra in 100 days notwithstanding the soaring temperatures of summer. Criticising Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said that the BRS came to power twice with the help of false promises and by misleading people but after coming to power , the BRS government failed to implement even single election promise.

“KCR is a person who cannot keep his word and did not even implement promises included in the election manifesto related to Telangana martyrs. The only party that can fulfil people’s aspirations is the Congress and it will definitely come to power,” Mr Srinivas Reddy said. The former MP made it clear that they were not insisting on agreement on seats at the time of joining and would work unitedly with the objective of defeating KCR.

Former Minister Ramreddy Damodar Reddy welcomed Mr. Srinivas Reddy into the Congress.