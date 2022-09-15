Bhatti welcomes CM’s decision

Special Correspondent
September 15, 2022 22:30 IST

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Bhatti Vikramarka has welcomed the government’s decision to name the Secretariat after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

In a statement here, he said Dr. Ambedkar stood for equality, secularism, freedom and naming the Secretariat after him would be sending a right signal to the society. He said Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao had earlier agreed to his suggestion to pass a resolution to name the Parliament after Dr. Ambedkar.

