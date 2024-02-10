Bhatti Vikramarka presents Telangana budget with ₹2.75 lakh crore outlay for FY2024-25

February 10, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Government has presented the budget with an outlay of ₹2.75 lakh crore for the financial year 2024-25.

The vote on account budget, the first to be presented by the Congress Government which came to power after the recent elections, projected a revenue expenditure of ₹2.01 lakh crore and capital expenditure of ₹29,669 crore during the year. The budget has a heavy accent on welfare with special focus on the implementation of the six guarantees the Congress has promised in the run up to the elections.

Huge allocations for Congress guarantees

Accordingly, a huge ₹53,196 crore, one fourth of the total revenue expenditure, has been earmarked for the implementation of the guarantees through different departments. The Government has started implementation of free bus travel for women with a monthly outgo of ₹300 crore and enhanced coverage under Arogya Sri to ₹10 lakh from ₹5 lakh.

The next guarantee to be implemented appears to be Gruha Jyoti under which free power supply up to 200 units would be provided to all eligible households. The Government has made a provision of ₹2,418 crore for the scheme in the budget taking the total allocation to Transco and distribution companies which implement 24-hour free power supply to farmers to ₹16,825 crore.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department got lions share of ₹40,800 crore and ₹21,874 crore and ₹13,313 crore had been earmarked for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Welfare. Similarly, ₹8,000 crore had been allocated to the Backward Classes Welfare and another ₹2,262 crore for Minorities Welfare. The BC welfare budget included ₹1,546 crore for the construction of own buildings for the BC residential schools.

The Government had also made provision of ₹1,000 crore for construction of new buildings for SC schools and another ₹250 crore for construction of buildings for schools meant for STs. Likewise, Education department had been provided with ₹21,389 crore which included ₹500 crore for improvement of infrastructure in all the universities including the Osmania University and the Medical and Health sector had been given ₹11,500 crore.

The State made provision of ₹19,746 crore for the agriculture department which included review of the Rythu Bandhu and implementation of Rythu Bharosa involving payment of investment support of ₹15,000 an acre to eligible farmers. A huge quantum of ₹28,024 crore had been allocated to Irrigation department for the year with a focus on completion of that could be completed with lesser expenditure and bring more land under irrigation.

The Municipal Administration department had been allocated ₹11,692 crore including ₹1,000 crore for the beautification and development of Musi riverfront area during the next fiscal.

Why vote on account? Bhatti explains

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu who presented the vote on account budget in the assembly on Saturday said it was little “disheartening” to present the vote on account budget. But the Central Government had introduced a vote on account budget on February 1.

The Government had a clear vision on how to pool up resources for plans and schemes. As part of that vision, it had clarity that it needed to tap maximum funds from the Central Government under its various schemes. “Only if a full scale budget is presented by the Government of India, we will be able to have a reasonable estimate of the funds that might be transferred to us. Hence, we have decided to introduce a full budget after the Central Government introduces its regular budget,” Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka said adding the central focus of the budget was overall development of the State.

The estimated total expenditure during the current fiscal was ₹2.24 lakh crore, much lower than ₹2.49 lakh crore projected in the budget estimates and the revenue expenditure was likely to be around ₹1.61 lakh crore lower that ₹2.11 lakh crore of the budget estimates and the revenue surplus was estimated to be ₹9,031 crore for the fiscal.