Bhatti Vikramarka, Maheswar Reddy test COVID positive

Hyderabad

17 January 2022 20:08 IST

Congress Legislator Party (CLP) leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka and All India Congress Committee (AICC) programme implementation committee chairman Maheswar Reddy tested Corona positive. On Sunday night, Mr. Vikramarka was admitted in a corporate hospital, where doctors performed all the necessary tests. His health was stable. Meanwhile, Mr. Vikramarka urged party activists not to come to Hyderabad to meet him and added that he himself will meet all of them after coming out of the hospital.

Congress party State incharge Manickam Tagore, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Lok Sabha member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and former minister Mohammad Ali Shabbir wished them early recovery.

In the recent past, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, former MLA Kodanda Reddy also tested positive for COVID.

Advertising

Advertising