GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bhatti urges Japanese companies to invest in Telangana’s fuel cell sector

Deputy Chief Minister stresses Telangana’s commitment to becoming an electronics hub, focusing on electric vehicle production and green energy

Published - October 02, 2024 07:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at Toshiba Corporation’s headquarters in Japan on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at Toshiba Corporation’s headquarters in Japan on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Correspondent

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka visited Toshiba Corporation’s headquarters, exploring potential collaborations in fuel cell technology and electric vehicle infrastructure, on Wednesday during his three-day visit to Japan.

Emphasising Telangana’s plans to establish large-scale solar plants and the need for photovoltaic modules, he has invited Toshiba to set up manufacturing units through joint ventures in Hyderabad. He stressed Telangana’s commitment to becoming an electronics hub, focusing on electric vehicle (EV) production and green energy.

Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka also revealed that Telangana plans to convert all TGSRTC buses to electric vehicles soon and said Toshiba’s expertise would be key in this transition. Additionally, SCCL’s plans to explore lithium mining were discussed, with Toshiba being a leader in lithium battery production. He also noted that fuel cell technology will have increased usage in ‘Future City’ projects.

Accompanied by top officials from the State including Principal Secretary Finance Ramakrishna Rao, Energy Secretary Ronald Ross, and SCCL CMD N. Balaram, the Deputy Chief Minister interacted with senior executives at Toshiba, including Hiroshi Kaneta and vice-president Shige Rizo Kawahara, who showcased the company’s advancements in solar energy products, fuel cells, and battery storage technologies.

Later, the delegation visited Toshiba’s nearby fuel cell manufacturing unit, inspecting production processes for turbines, generators, photovoltaic modules, and batteries. Toshiba executives expressed interest in expanding their operations in Telangana, highlighting the State’s business-friendly environment and industrial potential. In the afternoon, the delegation travelled by bullet train from Tokyo to Osaka, covering 700 km in just two hours and 20 minutes. Praising Japan’s public transportation system, Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka remarked that it serves as a global model and expressed a desire to introduce similar high-speed rail systems in Telangana, which he plans to propose to the Indian Railways.

Published - October 02, 2024 07:48 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / alternative energy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.