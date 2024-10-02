Bhatti urges Japanese companies to invest in Telangana’s fuel cell sector

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka visited Toshiba Corporation’s headquarters, exploring potential collaborations in fuel cell technology and electric vehicle infrastructure, on Wednesday during his three-day visit to Japan.

Emphasising Telangana’s plans to establish large-scale solar plants and the need for photovoltaic modules, he has invited Toshiba to set up manufacturing units through joint ventures in Hyderabad. He stressed Telangana’s commitment to becoming an electronics hub, focusing on electric vehicle (EV) production and green energy.

Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka also revealed that Telangana plans to convert all TGSRTC buses to electric vehicles soon and said Toshiba’s expertise would be key in this transition. Additionally, SCCL’s plans to explore lithium mining were discussed, with Toshiba being a leader in lithium battery production. He also noted that fuel cell technology will have increased usage in ‘Future City’ projects.

Accompanied by top officials from the State including Principal Secretary Finance Ramakrishna Rao, Energy Secretary Ronald Ross, and SCCL CMD N. Balaram, the Deputy Chief Minister interacted with senior executives at Toshiba, including Hiroshi Kaneta and vice-president Shige Rizo Kawahara, who showcased the company’s advancements in solar energy products, fuel cells, and battery storage technologies.

Later, the delegation visited Toshiba’s nearby fuel cell manufacturing unit, inspecting production processes for turbines, generators, photovoltaic modules, and batteries. Toshiba executives expressed interest in expanding their operations in Telangana, highlighting the State’s business-friendly environment and industrial potential. In the afternoon, the delegation travelled by bullet train from Tokyo to Osaka, covering 700 km in just two hours and 20 minutes. Praising Japan’s public transportation system, Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka remarked that it serves as a global model and expressed a desire to introduce similar high-speed rail systems in Telangana, which he plans to propose to the Indian Railways.