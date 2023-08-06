Bhatti urges government not to resume assigned lands for any reason

August 06, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka has requested the State government not to resume assigned lands in the name of their need for public/community purpose.

Participating in the short discussion over the progress of Telangana in 9 years in the Assembly on Sunday, he said about 8,000 to 10,000 acres of assigned lands were resumed in Ibrahimpatnam constituency alone and given to several multi-national companies and Pharma City. At Chandanvelli village alone, about 1,800 acres was given to Amazon, he stated.

He also mentioned about high unemployment rate among the educated youth and the denial of RoFR (podu) pattas to several tribal families who have been cultivating lands for generations. Intervening his speech, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said although the beneficiaries would be given rights to raise forest-like crops on those lands, their ownership would remain with the Forest department forever and they would not come under Dharani.

The Chief Minister said Telangana was the only State in the country to have distributed over 4 lakh acres of podu lands in one go and had given then three-phase power connections to run borewells/wells and investment support under Rythu Bandhu.

BJP member Eatala Rajender suggested the government to write off ₹10,000 crore interest burden on farmers due to the delay in the implementation of the crop loan waiver scheme. He also suggested sanctioning hostels to government schools having sufficient land as they too would act as mini-residential schools.

Akbaruddin Owaisi of MIM, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy and Balka Suman of BRS also participated in the short discussion. In reply, the Chief Minister also announced sanction of monthly honorarium of ₹5,000 per month to 7,000 imams and mauzams whose applications were pending.