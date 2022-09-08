Bhatti urges Gaddar to join Congress

Gaddar to join ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of Rahul Gandhi

Special Correspondent
September 08, 2022 08:19 IST

Balladeer Gaddar meeting CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka urging the Congress to take up the issue of naming the new Parliament building after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Balladeer Gaddar called on the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday requesting the party to take up the demand of naming the new Parliament building after Dr. B.R Ambedkar.

Mr. Bhatti, while promising him to take up the issue at the party level, urged Mr. Gaddar to join the Congress party to play an active role in politics. He also requested him to join Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and Mr. Gaddar assured him that he would join the yatra once it enters Telangana.

Mr. Gaddar said he would consider the request of Mr. Vikramarka that he should join the Parliamentary democracy system and also contest for the Parliament. Former MLC Prem Sagar Rao, who was also present, urged him to contest from Peddapalli constituency.

In a statement, former MP and TPCC senior vice president Mallu Ravi also demanded that the new Parliament building be named after Dr. Ambedkar. He said the SC and ST Employees Federation has met TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and urged him to impress upon AICC chief Sonia Gandhi to take up the issue at the national level. He said the TPCC president assured them that he would personally raise the issue with Ms. Sonia.

