Bhatti underlines need for strategic cooperation with the US

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has underlined the need for strategic cooperation between India and the United States of America as the future augurs well if both sides are committed to sustainable technological interventions that would spur growth.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is in the USA, visited MINExpo, the largest global mining event in Las Vegas. The event showcased the latest mining innovations, technologies and machinery, and is expected to provide opportunities to network with more than 44,000 industry professionals from over 125 countries.

As part of the visit, Mr. Vikramarka held discussions with the US delegation headed by Arun Venkataraman on sustainability in mining and other operations, growing significance of mining of rare earth metals and strategic partnerships that could be forged while envisaging and building the new fourth city. Importance of Hyderabad as an engine of growth for Telangana economy and many positive experiences of American companies in Hyderabad were also discussed during the meeting.

Renewed future collaborations

The two sides had fruitful exchange, with the US delegation expressing keenness in facilitating possible investments in Telangana. The meeting ended positively with Mr. Venkataraman expressing hope for renewed future collaborations.

Mr. Vikramarka met the management of Komatsu and examined their latest products. He also met the management of Caterpillar Inc., where he examined their product offerings. This was followed by meetings with the management of BKT Tyres and Wirtgen group besides meeting top level officials of the US Government.