Bhatti touches 1,000 km milestone of his People’s March

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka touched the 1,000 km milestone on Sunday after traversing 29 constituencies and listening to the travails of thousands of people who met him during his yatra that started from Adilabad district.

The ‘People’s March’, which is an extension of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi, began on March 16 from Adilabad and completed the historic 1,000 km as it reached Deverakonda in combined Nalgonda district on Sunday. A pylon was inaugurated marking the milestone of the padayatra on the occasion.

“It brought me into close contact with Adivasis, tribals, Lambadas, Dalits, minorities, downtrodden sections, farmers, unemployed, Singareni workers, students, and other sections. Everyone had a story to tell about the failures of the government,” he said on Sunday. Several Congress leaders joined him at various places during the yatra and walked along with him.

‘KLIP a white elephant’

Mr. Bhatti kept the pressure on the government constantly exposing the “deficiencies in the Dharani portal” and accused the government of bringing back the feudal lords’ era in Telangana. He spoke largely on the irrigation projects and how the government had wasted thousands of crores in the Kaleshwaram project claiming that it has not provided water for irrigation and turned out to be a white elephant.

The Congress MLA also exposed the “failures of the government” on double bedroom houses and jobs to youngsters. The huge debt on the State after the formation of Telangana was repeatedly mentioned during his yatra where he had a chance to meet lakhs of people over the last three months.

The CLP leader, as part of his padayatra, visited the Sripada Yellampally project in Mancherial and examined the damaged crops in Ramagundam, Dharmapuri, Huzurabad, Husnabad, Vardhannapeta constituencies and consoled the farmers. He visited Kakatiya university campus at the invitation of University Students’ JAC and had a face-to-face session with them.

“Farmers are in distress but the government is trying to showcase a rosy picture showing the Rythu Bandhu scheme,” he told the farmers in several meetings. “Introducing Rythu Bandhu, providing ₹5,000 per acre, the Chief Minister has denied them benefits of up to ₹50,000 every season,” he alleged during his interaction with the farmers.

