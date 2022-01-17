Telangana

Bhatti tests COVID positive

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has tested positive for COVID and got admitted in a private hospital with mild symptoms. He asked all those who had come in contact with him to test themselves.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2022 12:52:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/bhatti-tests-covid-positive/article38279781.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY